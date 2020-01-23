Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home; suspect wanted

By
WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a home invasion on a quiet street in the neighborhood of West Grove, Chester County.

The suspect was able to push his way in, assaulting the victim who then needed medical treatment.

Detectives searched both inside and outside the property on Columbine Drive after receiving a call that a woman was attacked inside of her home. That call came in at around 4 p.m.

Multiple neighbors say they were questioned by officers who were looking for witnesses and suspect descriptions.

"They came up to my front door, they knocked, and said, 'Have you seen anything? Has anybody suspicious been walking around the neighborhood?' We've got a camera on our house but it isn't set up yet, and they were asking if it was active, but it wasn't," said a neighbor.

Unfortunately, police are not releasing information about the circumstances surrounding this assault. No word on if the victim was targeted or if this was a random attack.

No arrests have been made.
