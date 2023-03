Behind the scenes, Action News Mornings is led by a team of female producers and directors.

Women of 6abc: Meet the talented team behind Action News Mornings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In honor of Women's History Month, 6abc is highlighting the women who make a difference in our newsroom day in and day out.

Behind the scenes, Action News Mornings is led by a team of female producers and directors.

Meet the talented and hardworking ladies of Action News Mornings!