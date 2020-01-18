Society

2020 Women's March on Philadelphia goes on in snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia went on as planned despite the snowy weather Saturday.



For the fourth year in a row, hundreds of people took to the streets of Center City for women's rights.

"I'm here to support women's rights across the board," said Ebony Victoria, of Port Richmond.

From Fort Washington, the D'Angelo family also brought their dad along for the event.

"I'm here obviously to support my daughters who are intelligent and beautiful and I don't want anyone to limit them in what they can and can't do," said Steve D'Angelo.

The march began at 10 a.m. at Logan Square and ended at Eakins Oval on the Ben Franklin Parkway.
