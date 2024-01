Woodlynne police officer honored for going beyond call of duty

In South Jersey, the Woodlynne Police Department honored one of its own Thursday night for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Brandon Napier was presented with the Life Saving Award.

Also during the borough's reorganization meeting, four recent graduates of the fire academy were sworn in, along with the mayor of Woodlynne, who took the oath for his second term.