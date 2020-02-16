Philadelphia Councilperson Kendra Brooks talks rent control on Inside Story

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5937038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Story: Roundtable, February 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Councilperson Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party, as she was the first third-party candidate to win a seat in Philadelphia City Council in a century.In the second segment of the show, panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell, George Burrell, Dom Giordano and Farah Jimenez discuss a wide range of topics, including rent control, stop and frisk as an issue in the upcoming election, Philadelphia's new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Republican State Senator Joe Scarnati decision to not seek reelection.The third segment of the show features the Inside Stories of the WeekPanelists:Donna Gentile O'DonnellGeorge BurrellDom GiordanoFarah Jimenez