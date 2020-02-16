inside story

Philadelphia Councilperson Kendra Brooks talks rent control on Inside Story

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviews Councilperson Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party, as she was the first third-party candidate to win a seat in Philadelphia City Council in a century.

Inside Story: Roundtable, February 15, 2020



In the second segment of the show, panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell, George Burrell, Dom Giordano and Farah Jimenez discuss a wide range of topics, including rent control, stop and frisk as an issue in the upcoming election, Philadelphia's new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Republican State Senator Joe Scarnati decision to not seek reelection.

Inside Story of the week: February 15, 2020



The third segment of the show features the Inside Stories of the Week

Friday, February 14th

Host - Tamala

NEWSMAKER: Councilwoman Kendra Brooks

Panelists:
Donna Gentile O'Donnell

George Burrell

Dom Giordano

Farah Jimenez
