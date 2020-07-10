Sports

Philadelphia makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are making a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city makes its pitch to FIFA and U.S. Soccer on Friday.


It's touting its success with recent events like the 2017 NFL Draft, 2016 Democratic National Convention and the 2015 Papal Visit.

Matches would be held at Lincoln Financial Field.

The soccer organization will pick 10 U.S. cities to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.


Philadelphia was selected as one of 17 finalists.

FIFA will announce what 10 cities it picked by 2021.

City officials say fans can visit Philadelphia2026.com, where they can pledge their support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiafifa world cupaction news sportsworld cupfifalincoln financial field
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain, flooding
Signs of Tropical Storm Fay begin at NJ, Del. shore
Hit-and-run driver runs over victim while fleeing: Police
Search for child continues; police say 'somebody's not telling the truth'
1 dead in fiery crash in New Castle County
Man, woman ejected from vehicle in Rhawnhurst crash
Philadelphia man killed after parking car outside home: Police
Show More
Medical worker using skating passion to connect with youth
Family, friends remember football player shot, killed
Philly grandmother hit with rubber bullet speaks out
Delaware State Police names new superintendent
Should you sign a coronavirus waiver?
More TOP STORIES News