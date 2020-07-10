Philadelphia makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials are making a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The city makes its pitch to FIFA and U.S. Soccer on Friday.
It's touting its success with recent events like the 2017 NFL Draft, 2016 Democratic National Convention and the 2015 Papal Visit.
Matches would be held at Lincoln Financial Field.
The soccer organization will pick 10 U.S. cities to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.
Philadelphia was selected as one of 17 finalists.
FIFA will announce what 10 cities it picked by 2021.
City officials say fans can visit Philadelphia2026.com, where they can pledge their support.
