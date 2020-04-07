Coronavirus

World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis

Tuesday, April 7, is World Health Day, and this year, the World Health Organization is asking everyone to thank nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. (Shutterstock)

Tuesday, April 7, is World Health Day, and this year, the World Health Organization is asking everyone to thank nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

WHO designated 2020 the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and in global times of crisis, they are often the first and only point of care in their communities.

"Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response -- providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response," WHO's website reads.

In the United States, several health care workers have died or become seriously ill. Others are moving to hotels, tents and other temporary housing to protect their loved ones -- even as they risk exposing themselves

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, called health care workers "brave warriors."

"Not only are [they] giving life-saving treatment to people, but every single day, [they're] putting themselves at risk for themselves and their family. I just think that the American public owes a phenomenal debt of gratitude for these people, and they should just salute them in every way you can," he said. "When you see health care workers, just applaud them."

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & worldnurses
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News