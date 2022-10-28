World Series: 'Mattress Mack,' who has $10 million riding on Astros, used to be a Phillies fan

"Phillies are on a huge roll got a lot of great players. They hit a lot of home runs. We got a lot of great pitching, it should be a great series," said Mattress Mack, who has $10 million riding on the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- The energy in Houston has been electric as the Phillies prepare for Game 1 of the World Series.

"It's insane! It's been a while and everybody is so excited," said Lisa Pope of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

"It's been a long time, and those of us who have been hanging in there for years have been waiting for this. We are ready," said Patricia Conrad of East Greenville.

Scott Henry, who is from Kentucky and has absolutely no skin in the game, says, "I can't imagine anyone rooting for the Astros that's outside of Houston, Texas."

He's in full-on Phillies bandwagon mode.

"I think everyone is on the bandwagon with Philly. At least I am I love the way that they are coming through," said Henry of Lexington Kentucky.

And then there is Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack."

He regularly bets big money on these games and this payout could be one of the largest in sports betting history.

He bet $10 million on an Astro's win and the payout would be $75 million.

But he admits, the Phillies are hot right now.

And it turns out, he has a special place in his heart for Philly.

"I was a Phillies fan when I was younger. I love the Phillies logo and cheered for them a lot," says McIngvale.

And now, the philanthropist and business owner will be giving away mattresses to veterans and first responders in Philadelphia on Monday.

"We want to spread some brotherly love in the city of brotherly love!" he says.

That will be happening at the Navy Yard on Monday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Four Chaplains while supplies last.