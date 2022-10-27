Philadelphia City Council challenges Houston to World Series bet

Councilmember Curtis Jones introduced a resolution stating that the losing city must give food to the winner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council members joined the World Series excitement during their meeting Thursday by passing a resolution in a friendly bet with the Houston City Council.

Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke led the Chamber with rally towels in support of the team.

The meeting began with a little fun during the opening prayer where they asked God to, "show favor for our Philadelphia Phillies."

The historic Council Chambers were updated with splashes of red, along with World Series and team banners.

Clarke is confident that Houston City Council will have to fork over a meal.

"We probably would like to get one of those Texas T-bone steaks. We think that we'll be in a position to collect," Clarke said.

The Phillies landed in Houston Wednesday to begin preparations and will hold on-field workouts Thursday afternoon in Minute Maid Park.

The team is familiar with the Astros after not only playing them but beating them during the last series of the regular season.

"You have to go out there and you have to perform. You have to live it. Our guys have done a really good job of it so far," said Manager Rob Thomson.

Council Chambers will stay decorated throughout the World Series and possibly longer depending on how it all goes.