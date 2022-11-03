Game 5: Brad Lidge to be part of ceremonial 1st pitch, Jazmine Sullivan to perform National Anthem

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA -- A Phillies pitching legend and a Grammy-Award-winning singer from Philadelphia will be part of the ceremonies before Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night.

Ceremonial First Pitch

2008 World Series champion Brad Lidge will participate in the ceremonial first pitch prior to the final postseason home again between the Phillies and Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced.

Lidge was "lights out" during the team's regular season 14 years ago, going 41-for-41 in save chances. He continued his streak into the postseason, earning seven saves in as many chances.

His most memorable moment was striking out Tampa Bay Ray's Eric Hinske, then dropping to his knees and raising his arms in the air as the Phillies won their second World Series championship. Catcher Carlos Ruiz ran out and jumped into Lidge's arms as the team - and the city - began a celebration that would last for days.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Lidge reacts after winning Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2008 MLB World Series. Copyright 2008 The Associated Press

Other members of the 2008 World Series Champions have taken part in the ceremonial first pitch this week including Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino and Jayson Werth.

Lidge was drafted in 1998 by the Astros.

National Anthem

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan will perform the National Anthem before Game 5.

Her 2008 debut album, "Fearless," garnered seven Grammy Awards nominations including Best R &B Album and Best New Artist and was No. 1 on Billboard's Top R &B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Sullivan took home her first Grammy in 2022 for Best R &B Album for Heaux Tales. The project's RIAA-certified Platinum single, "Pick Up Your Feelings," also won a Grammy for Best R &B Song.

Jazmine Sullivan performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Earlier this year, Sullivan won three 2022 NAACP Image Awards - Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Album and Outstanding Soul/R &B Song, plus a 2022 BET Award for Best Female R &B Artist.

She was awarded a spot on the 2022 TIME100 list.

Her original song "Stand Up" is featured in the movie "Till."

Game Ball Delivery

The Game 5 game ball will be delivered by Leah Cavanaugh, 16, from the Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club.

Cavanaugh, a junior at the Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School, was recently inducted in the National Honor Society.

In 2021, she was named the Bridesburg Boys & Girls Club "Youth of the Year."

Cavanaugh plays softball and soccer and is a certified umpire through the Phillies RBI league.

Merchandise

The New Era Phillies Team Store opens from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (entrance on Citizens Bank Way) with official postseason merchandise available for purchase. Also available: the commemorative World Series program.

Block Party

At 4:30 p.m., the World Series Block Party on Citizens Bank Way begins (no game ticket required). This three-hour pregame event for fans of all ages features performances and music on the big postseason stage by Split Decision and HBK.

More Phillies fun includes the chance to sign the Rally for Red October Bus, a giant Ferris wheel, bungee jump, 3D chalk art, face painters, balloon artists and so much more. Plus, enjoy tasty offerings from local food trucks, as well as a Budweiser Bar.

Two of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a World Series Block Party appearance, near the Liberty Bell outside the Third Base Gate.

Gates Open

At 5:30 p.m., all gates open. World Series Rally Towel will be given out to all fans. Also, the New Era Phillies Team Store and other ballpark retail locations featuring World Series merchandise (including a pop-up merchandise tent by Boardwalk Eats on the main concourse - left field) are open to ticketed guests.

World Series Rally

At 6:45 p.m., fans can attend the Phillies World Series Rally on the postseason stage on Citizens Bank Way (no game ticket required). Be on the lookout for the Phillie Phanatic and surprise guests as the Phillies rev up fans during a rally before Game 5 of the World Series!

Game Time

Fans are told to be in their seats by 7:30 p.m. for the pregame activities. First pitch for Game 5 is 8:03 p.m.

Kane Kalas, the son of the late Harry Kalas, will sing "God Bless America" in the 7th inning.

New Food

Crawford Dog: Two Angus beef hot dogs split and griddled on a potato bun and topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard. (Available in Diamond Club).

Hot Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl: Creamy mac and cheese topped with panko bread crumbs and in-house pulled chicken tossed in a hot honey glaze. (Section 109).

Bryce Crispy Donut from Federal Donuts: Donut topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. (Section 140).

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli: Cannoli dipped in white chocolate with crusted toasted almonds. (Available at Fall Classics, Section 139).

Other Information

To Expedite Entry: Guests are prohibited from bringing bags, including backpacks, into the ballpark. Only clutch purses (12" x 12" x 1"), fanny packs, medical bags, clear or solid tote bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park.

Access Tickets & More: Use the free MLB Ballpark app as your guide to Citizens Bank Park to access tickets, forward to friends, use the interactive concourse maps and enjoy games.