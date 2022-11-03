Prices for World Series Game 5 tickets drop after Phillies no-hitter, but still pricey

Ticket prices began to plummet during Game 4, with the lowest price dropping from $1,800 to $800.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After the Phillies blasted home run after home run against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, it felt like they could end up winning it all at home.

That sent ticket prices for Thursday's Game 5 skyrocketing... until the Houston Astros pitching staff threw a no-hitter against the Phillies in Game 4.

Ticket prices plummeted after that, but they are still pricey.

You can get a ticket for less than $700, which is much lower than the entry price for Wednesday's game.

"Even with the loss last night, we saw tremendous growth in just total sales. So we had another 25% increase in sales heading into this morning just overnight," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

Ticket prices began to plummet during Game 4, with the lowest price dropping from $1,800 to $800.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, you could score a standing-room-only ticket for $675.

"So certainly tonight's becoming a little bit more affordable in the scheme of things. Now that the clincher is moved to potentially Game 6," said Budelli.

But, despite Wednesday's loss, Phillies fans outside of Citizens Bank Park on Thursday remained enthusiastic.

"I think we're gonna pull one out tonight and then pick the next one over in Houston," said Troy Vincenzo of Wilmington, Delaware.

"It's the last home game. We're gonna win. We're gonna bring it back," said Vienna Clark of South Philadelphia.

"They're going to win the World Series," said Jameson Alfred of Gloucester City, New Jersey.

"We were hoping it was going to be a clinching game. But just being here being able to watch," said Reinaldo Ruiz of Middletown, Delaware. "It's gonna be awesome."

But Philadelphia fans remain the winners in terms of showing up. By mid-afternoon on Thursday about 2,200 tickets were still available for Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. That is compared to 4,800 tickets that are still available for each game in Houston.

And there seems to be a snowball effect. VividSeats has been predicting an Eagles fan takeover at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday night with Birds fans making up 59-percent of the crowd.

World Series tickets for the remaining games in Houston remain relatively low. As of mid-afternoon on Thursday the get-in price is still $600.