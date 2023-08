If you're longing for the days of simple, carefree fun, you can feel like a kid again at the world's biggest bounce house!

Take a tour of the world's biggest bounce house at the Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're longing for the days of simple, carefree fun, you can feel like a kid again at the world's biggest bounce house!

The traveling attraction has inflated in the Philadelphia Navy Yard, offering fun for the whole family for the next 4 weekends.

Action News reporter Katherine Scott has a look at the installation in South Philadelphia.