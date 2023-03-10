4th Annual Action News Mornings Awards | See full list of winners

The Action News Morning Team is handing out some trophies as we count down to the Oscars!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Oscars Week and we're getting swept up in the awards show buzz.

1) BEST HIDDEN TALENT

We begin with Best Actress in a Dramatic Role. Our Katherine Scott may not be an Olympic figure skater, but she literally plays one on TV.

2) BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The King of the Puns." That's how we know Matt Pelman, but now we also know he's a poet - the Shakespeare of the newsroom! See for yourself in this dramatic reading of tri-state area traffic.

3) BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Not since A Christmas Story have we seen a winter outfit that feels so warm and looks this good.

4) BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

When all else fails, just add a puppy. Another example of a supporting actor stealing the show. You might say he chewed up the scenery.

5) BEST ORIGINAL STUNT WORK

With widespread athleticism like with this crew, it's hard to give an award to just one person. We all deserve this participation trophy for World Series-level stunt work.

6) IN "MEMORIAM"

And we end with this, the "In Memoriam" segment, because Matt Pellman might be dead after what he said to Karen Rogers.

A huge congratulations to all of our winners, but mostly thank you to YOU, the viewers, for giving us the space to create these special moments every single day for you.