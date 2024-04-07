Fans said Saturday night will be hard to top, but they have high expectations for Sunday.

'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania

'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania

'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania

'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania

'Bigger than the Super Bowl': Excitement continues for day 2 of WrestleMania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The excitement throughout the city continued as WrestleMania returned for night two in South Philadelphia on Sunday.

Hours before the gates opened to Lincoln Financial Field, fans lined up, eager to get inside.

"This is a special day, ECW is a big deal for me. Being in the Philadelphia area where ECW started, way back in 1992," explained Adam Beasley, who flew down from Ontario, Canada.

Even before fans lined up to get inside the Linc, people made sure to arrive early to be the first in the lots to tailgate.

RELATED | Becky Lynch, aka 'The Man,' gears up for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

Becky Lynch, aka 'The Man,' gears up for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

"Life long dream to be here, I wanted to get the day started early, have fun, and make memories," said Trevor Landsman from Northeast Philadelphia.

"This is the Super Bowl of professional wrestling. Nothing else in the world like it," added Stephen Young from Hagerstown, Maryland.

Fans said Saturday night will be hard to top, but they had high expectations for Sunday.

"It's a great experience, a good time. Almost as big as the Super Bowl or bigger than the Super Bowl," said Kevin from Baltimore.

"The whole crowd last night, the crowd did its thing it was insane seeing everyone together," added attendee John Hunter.

Thousands of fans packed the stands at the Linc on Sunday night for an incredible show.

Damian Priest was deemed the new World Heavyweight Champ, and special guest Snoop Dogg surprised the crowd.

There were a few special appearances among the fans as well, such as superfan Eddie Watson, who dressed up as Hulk Hogan.

"I've been traveling, going to live shows for 30 years. I go to every WrestleMania. But I'm a big Hulkamaniac so I do the Hogan tribute every time," he said.

The fun doesn't end on Sunday night. On Monday, fans will be back at the Wells Fargo Center for WWE Monday Night RAW.