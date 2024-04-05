'The Rock' trolls Eagles fans after arriving late to WrestleMania fan event

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been 25 years since WrestleMania has been to Philadelphia.

While the city is showing the wrestlers Brotherly Love, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was getting booed on center stage Thursday at the WrestleMania 40 fan event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

He showed up about two hours late, and the crowd, standing on their feet the whole time for his arrival, was ready for a smackdown.

"You're booing because The Rock was a little late, that's why you're booing?" said Johnson to the crowd.

But he had a reason.

"Are you sure you want to know why The Rock was late?" he asked the crowd. He was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again."

However, some fans say they buy his excuse.

"He's The Rock, he's got important things to do," said Joe Tomczak, of Northeast Philadelphia. "The Rock proved why he is the final boss and why he is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment today."

Little fans like 5-year-old Kolson Leach got to experience the entertainment of The Rock up close.

"He picked him out of the crowd, noticed his shirt that he was born at WrestleMania 5 years ago literally at WrestleMania," said Justin Leach, from Pittsburgh.

"We were doing meet and greets and I was having contractions every five minutes but in denial," said Serena Leach, of Pittsburgh.

Thursday kicked off WWE World at the Convention Center. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau has seen stats indicating the four-day event could bring up more than $215 million for the city.

"I willingly spent $500 on a title belt. The fan base for wrestling is just growing like every day, so this is cool to see," said Stephen Strain, of Houston.

For many, it's the nostalgia that keeps them coming back.

"I was here at WrestleMania 15. I went in 1999 and I never thought we would get another WrestleMania here in Philadelphia, so I am beyond excited," said Tomczak.

The Super Bowl of wrestling takes place at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday and Sunday.