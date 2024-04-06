WrestleMania fans take over the streets of Philadelphia

Just as much as it's an entertainment event, it's also a fashion event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans from around the world are in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania fans unleashed passion at the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot and took over the streets of South Philadelphia for a huge block party.

"It's just the hype, the atmosphere, everything going around the stadium. A lot of super fans traveled thousands and thousands of miles," said Michael Lopez from Honolulu, Hawaii.

The larger-than-life characters from the WWE sold out the Linc.

Roughly 70,000 fans packed inside for night one of the main event as big names like Becky Lynch and R-Truth thrilled the crowd.

Among a sea of cheering fans, one father-daughter duo stood out with their cardboard cutouts.

"She always said, 'Daddy you should be a wrestler.' This is as close as it's going to get I guess," said Shaun Piccirillo.

This is also a bonding moment for the pair. They made the drive from Connecticut to Philadelphia.

"Absolutely a bonding moment. I thought she would have gave up on wrestling when she was 6, but she's keeping it going for almost eight years," said Piccirillo.

For the special occasion, Piccirillo said he had to go big or go home.

"We went with floor seats, had to go all out!" he said.

Just as much as it's an entertainment event, it's also a fashion event.

Some fans dressed up as their favorite characters.

"Bianca, I did the ponytail!" said Bri Fiorelli, who dressed up as WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

"I have my Undertaker shirt, of course, my souvenir from last year, Wrestlemania 39," noted Lopez.

WrestleMania will be at the Linc on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Wells Fargo on Monday night for WWE Raw.

According to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the sold-out shows could pump in more than $200 million into the local economy.

Attendance is expected to top 200,000 people at the events for the next five days.