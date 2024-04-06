WWE SmackDown kicks off WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh off the excitement from the WWE SmackDown, fans poured out of the Wells Fargo Center Friday night.

"We saw the lights go out. We saw Jimmy Uso come out, beat up his brother, but then got the save by Cody Rhodes. C'mon, what else do you need?" said Ramon Guzman, of East Windsor, NJ.

Fans came decked out with costumes, jewelry and wrestling belts of their own.

"My favorite wrestler by far that I will be seeing is Seth freakin Rollins," said Daniel McGuane, Los Angeles, CA, who is in town for WrestleMania 40.

One by one superstars made their way to the stage talking smack and trying to upstage their opponents. It's all building up to the main event this weekend when the Super Bowl of wrestling takes place at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I'm really excited for tomorrow, Sunday's gonna be awesome too," said Matthew Aarons, Delran, NJ.

A lot of fans have been into wrestling for years.

"I'm a 41-year-old man who still comes to watch people fake fight," said Ramon Guzman, East Windsor, NJ.

But for others, the love affair is just beginning.

"My buddy gave me an action figure one time in school and it just launched my entire life. I just love it now," said Aarons.

