Wrong way driver crashes into vehicle, killing woman and critically injuring man: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a wrong-way driver killed one person and critically injured another Thursday morning.

It happened on Jasper Street in the city's Port Richmond section around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said a 22-year-old man was driving the wrong way towards Allegheny Avenue.

He hit a Chevy Malibu when he got to Frankford Avenue.

One of the two cars then struck a man who was walking by.

The woman driving the Malibu was killed. The pedestrian is listed in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver was not seriously hurt.

Police have not yet determined if he was under the influence.
