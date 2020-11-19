Wrong way driver crashes into vehicle, killing woman and critically injuring man: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a wrong-way driver killed one person and critically injured another Thursday morning.It happened on Jasper Street in the city's Port Richmond section around 8:30 a.m.Investigators said a 22-year-old man was driving the wrong way towards Allegheny Avenue.He hit a Chevy Malibu when he got to Frankford Avenue.One of the two cars then struck a man who was walking by.The woman driving the Malibu was killed. The pedestrian is listed in critical condition.The wrong-way driver was not seriously hurt.Police have not yet determined if he was under the influence.