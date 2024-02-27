Wu-Tang Clan hopes to leave legacy as they embrace Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS -- From the streets of Staten Island to the bright lights of Sin City, the Wu-Tang clan made history this month when they hit the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The group gave unprecedented access to witness their moment of history.

It was a performance unlike anything they have done before. Wu-Tang gave Las Vegas their brand of gritty, unfiltered rhymes, fit for a historic music residency.

"This is serious for us, you know you think about what Wu-Tang means to hip-hop," RZA said. "And the footprints we're trying to leave for the next generation and even for our current generation."

RZA said even though hip-hop is 50 years old, it's just the base of the mountain.

"I think we're taking this a little bit more serious," Masta Killa said. "You know, not that we don't take what we do serious, but this is truly special to us. And you know, we're not playing with it."

The group invited us behind the scenes as they sharpened their lyrical swords before the big performance.

Ghostface Killah said they have been around for 30 years and it seemed like the next step.

"Yeah, this just goes with it, besides getting a star on the floor," he said.

Thirty years after their first album, "36 Chambers," the legends are weighing in on why their music is still so relevant.

"When people see Wu-Tang, they see themselves, and they see it in their children," Raekwon said.

"Like to be a rapper is one thing, to have a record out is another thing, but then to be Wu-Tang Clan, part of this machine," said Inspectah Deck.

"Cause we do get love outside of the Clan, you know, as individuals, but when we're together, so much more," said Method Man.

And they are proving above all that they are a family.

"There's no other way that I could have come this far without my brothers," said Cappadonna.

Ultimately, the group hopes to leave a legacy that allows others to follow in their footsteps.

"For a lot more hip hop acts to come through the door, that's why we want to set a standard, make everything run smoothly, because once they let one in the door - there will be more of us behind," said Method Man.

They are committed to Wu-Tang forever.

"And that's something that we strive to live by, to make sure that our art, our legacy, the energy that we bring to hip-hop culture and to music culture, we take it seriously, we want it to last beyond our years," RZA said.

