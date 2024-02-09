NJ woman makes holidays special for seniors with 'Sonshine & Smiles'

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vicky Olson was inspired by her grandmother to provide special gifts to seniors who may be experiencing isolation on holidays and birthdays.

The idea started during the summer of 2020, when seniors in nursing homes especially were isolated from the rest of the world.

"She was extremely lonely, very depressed," said Olson about her grandmother. "She didn't understand why people weren't coming to visit. And I knew from other friends and family who had residents in nursing homes that this was a similar issue."

Olson reached out to her neighborhood and church community to create Christmas stockings for a local nursing home. It soon grew to include most annual holidays and even individual birthdays at multiple nursing homes.

She calls the charitable organization 'Sonshine & Smiles,' which is named after Jesus, the 'Son' of God.

"This is my way of being able to help others and to show His love to other people," said Olson.

