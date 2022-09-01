Police investigate shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County

The investigation was focused on the Towers at Wyncote apartment complex.

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday on the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike.

One person was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the victim's condition.

Chopper 6 was overheard as police searched the nearby area with flashlights.

There was no word on the circumstances of this shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.