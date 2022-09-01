WATCH VIDEOS

Police investigate shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
1 hour ago
WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday on the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike.

One person was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the victim's condition.

The investigation was focused on the Towers at Wyncote apartment complex.

Chopper 6 was overheard as police searched the nearby area with flashlights.

There was no word on the circumstances of this shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.

