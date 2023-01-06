Houston Roughnecks return to XFL in 2023 season

The XFL is about high scoring, high energy football action and opportunity - and the Houston Roughnecks ready to bring back all three! 🏈

HOUSTON, Texas -- The XFL is back - and so are the Houston Roughnecks!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are bringing back the Spring League that was shut down by COVID. As co-owners of the XFL, their idea is simple - give hundreds of players the opportunity to chase their dreams. Johnson says his first dream coming out of the University of Miami was to play pro-football.

"It feels good as owners to create the opportunity for the players I wish I had," said Johnson.

The Roughnecks are one of eight teams that will begin play on February 18th. Longtime NFL Coach Wade Phillips will lead the Roughnecks in an air-raid style offense that promises to have fans on their feet. Phillips says his game plan is to find some stars.

"There are a lot of good football players out there," said Phillips. "We want to help them fulfill their dreams to get into the NFL. We want to see them take that next step."

You can check out the Roughnecks' 2023 schedule at xfl.com.