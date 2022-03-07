lawsuit

Fired Yeadon police chief files lawsuit citing racial discrimination, denial of due process

Anthony Paparo previously stated his job was on the line because of his race.
Former police chief files federal lawsuit after firing

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The attorney for former Yeadon Borough Police Chief Anthony Paparo has filed a lawsuit in federal court.

Paparo is suing the borough and council members for his firing last month.

The lawsuit cites racial discrimination and denial of due process.

The council says it fired Paparo over $380,000 in overspent funds.

SEE ALSO: Yeadon Borough Council votes to fire police chief after allegations of overspending
After weeks of controversy, the Yeadon Borough Council has voted to fire its current police chief after allegations of overspending.



Paparo, who is white, has stated his job was on the line because of his race.

The borough has a population of about 12,000 people: roughly 88% of residents are African American.

"When people say that they want a Black chief because it's a Black town, I didn't want to believe it," Paparo previously stated.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and a reinstatement of Paparo's job.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

