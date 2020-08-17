Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Keystone Street.

Police say the boy, roughly six years old, was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for the driver of a silver vehicle. No further description has been provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
