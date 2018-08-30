Youth basketball coach sought for assaulting a referee

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A youth basketball referee continues to recover after being knocked out during a game in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this month.
Police are searching for the coach who assaulted him.
Video shows the coach, identified as Antjuan Hart, punching Perry Ivory.
The referee falls back, and hits his head on the cement.
Ivory spent four days in the hospital in critical condition.
Hart faces aggravated assault, and a new state charge of assault on a sports official.
