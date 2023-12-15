Yuletide at Devon, Rothman Rink & Cabin, Peddler's Village on tap for holiday fun

Looking to get active for the holidays, we have fun activities around the region the whole family can enjoy.

With the holiday season in full swing, there is no shortage of things to do in the area.

On the Main Line, Yuletide at Devon is a winter wonderland set up on the Devon Horse Show Grounds.

The first-year festival features live music, food, shopping, and amusements in an all-outdoor setting through New Year's Eve.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin has been a staple on the west side of City Hall for almost a decade.

The rink has skate rentals available, and the cabin has a variety of food and drinks for all ages, including cocktails you can carry in a wearable pouch.

The rink is open daily through Feb. 25, 2024.

Peddler's Village is a decades-long draw in Bucks County.

The sprawling property is known for its shopping, but also features restaurants, entertainment, holiday events, and more - and is open year-round.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink & Cabin | Facebook | Instagram

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

open daily from 11:00 am

Peddler's Village | Facebook | Instagram

100 Peddler's Village, Lahaska, PA 18931

open daily until 9:00 pm, 7:00 pm on Sundays

Yuletide at Devon | Facebook | Instagram

23 Dorset Road, Devon, PA 19333

closed Monday-Tuesday; Closed December 24-26