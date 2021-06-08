kanye west

Kanye West Gap: $200 jacket 1st piece of Yeezy collection revealed

Gap is finally showing off a first look at its new Yeezy collection with Kanye West nearly a year after the retailer signed the rapper.

The first item in the collaboration is a bright blue round jacket that costs $200, CNN reported. Pre-orders have begun on Gap's website in the United States and will ship in the fall, according to a press release. The jacket doesn't feature any type of fasteners in the front and features a Yeezy Gap logo tag in the interior.

Prior to the release, "floating projections" of the jacket will appear at various locations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The $200 jacket markets the first tease of the highly anticipated clothing line. In June 2020, Gap announced a 10-year partnership with West that includes "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points." Financial terms of the deal weren't revealed.

RELATED: Why Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may become the world's most expensive sneaker

However, the launch hasn't been without hiccups: the Yeezy logo has sparked legal issues with Walmart.

Kanye West has earned most of his money from his apparel businesses. The rapper turned shoe mogul is now reportedly worth $6.6 billion. West's Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas and his clothing line with the Gap are worth a combined $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion, according to a UBS report published in February.

Shares of the Gap rose nearly 2% after the unveiling.

