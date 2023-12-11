Zac Efron to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Zac Efron, who rose to fame for his role in "High School Musical," will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Zac Efron will receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The San Luis Obispo native rose to fame playing Troy Bolton in the 2006 Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel hit, "High School Musical." He went on to star in "High School Musical 2" and "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."

His next film "The Iron Claw" hits theaters Dec. 22. Jeremy Allen White, who also stars in the film, is expected to attend the star ceremony. Director Harris Dickinson and actor Miles Teller are expected to attend as well.

Efron recently wrapped production on the romantic comedy "A Family Affair," starring Nicole Kidman and Joey King. That movie will be released sometime next year.

Efron's star will be the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will be located at 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

"We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a press release. "What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!"

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.