Sports

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers

By
With the NBA season suspended at minimum for 30 days, that means a lot of arena workers are going to be out a minimum of two paychecks with no games to staff.

The former Duke Blue Devil star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would "cover the salaries" for workers at the team's arena for the next 30 days.

While some players like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000, Williamson said he will cover the salaries of the Smoothie King Center workers.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," Williamson wrote on Instagram.


The Pelicans released a statement Friday thanking Williamson for his generous giving. The team clarified in their statement that the team does not own the arena and are working to assist staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianadurham countyduke universityduke blue devilsdukenew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News