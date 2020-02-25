1 dead, 1 injured after West Philadelphia shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in West Philadelphia has left one person dead and another person critically wounded on Monday night.It happened around 10:25 p.m. at 52 and Sansom streets near a McDonald's.Police say one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where one of the victims died. The second victim is listed in extremely critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.