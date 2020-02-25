1 dead, 1 injured after West Philadelphia shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in West Philadelphia has left one person dead and another person critically wounded on Monday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. at 52 and Sansom streets near a McDonald's.

Police say one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital where one of the victims died. The second victim is listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
College student killed by hit-and-run driver in Philly: Police
Without Warning: Thousands living without working smoke detectors
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
Family wants answers after stray bullet hits home
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Modell's Center City location to remain open
Show More
Amazon gets $4.5M to expand operations in Del.
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
16-year-old boy shot in North Philly: Police
Court says prosecutor's role in Abu-Jamal case merits review
2 girls charged after fake school shooting threat
More TOP STORIES News