New scoreboard pays tribute to teen killed outside Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students and staff at Roxborough High School didn't let the weather dampen their spirits as they dedicated a new scoreboard to honor the life of a slain 14-year-old boy.

Nicolas Elizalde, who participated in the school's athletic program, was killed when shots were fired after a football scrimmage in Philadelphia.

Organizers say like his bright spirit, the board will be a reminder of his impact on and off the field.

Nicolas Elizalde

State Representative Tarik Khan thought the tribute was fitting, saying, "The fact that we're able to celebrate Nick, not just today, but forever in our community, and this will be part of that lasting tribute to Nick."

The new scoreboard bears Nick's name, and one of his favorite sayings beneath that reads, "For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack."

Nick was gunned down outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in September 2022. Four other teens were injured.

Authorities say he was not the intended target.

In the time since the shooting, Nick's mother, Meredith, was able to raise money for new equipment for the Roxborough Wolves.

She's been fighting tirelessly for smart gun laws in the state, despite a pair of gun safety bills failing in Harrisburg this week.

Meredith Elizalde told those assembled, "I invite those people to come and stand on this field, and feel the heaviness that I feel without my child, my only child on this day and every day."

This Mother's Day weekend will be especially tough for Meredith.

The scoreboard was donated by the school's longtime community partner Shoprite of Roxborough.