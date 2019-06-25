1 dead, 2 injured following triple shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting left a woman dead and two others injured on Monday night in South Philadelphia.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. along the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace, just blocks away from a quadruple shooting over the weekend on the 2400 block of Morris Street.
Police say a 42-year-old woman was shot in the neck and later died.
A 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds. They are both in critical condition at the hospital.
Police say a 26-year-old man who showed up to the hospital is being questioned by police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
