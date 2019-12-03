1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Township fire

FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two people were injured in a fast-moving house fire in Florence Township, New Jersey early Tuesday.The fire broke out around 2:10 a.m. on the unit block of Amboy Avenue.Flames were showing from the house when fire crews arrived at the scene.Officials said there were reports of people trapped and they located one person in a front bedroom of the house.Two others were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to authorities.The fire burned for more than two hours. As of 5 a.m., fire crews were still working to douse hot spots."They're still trying to extinguish it at this point and then as soon as they get in there investigators will determine what the cause was," said Florence Township Fire Chief Brian Boldizar.