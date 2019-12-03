1 dead, 2 injured in Florence Township fire

By Corey Davis
FLORENCE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two people were injured in a fast-moving house fire in Florence Township, New Jersey early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 2:10 a.m. on the unit block of Amboy Avenue.

Flames were showing from the house when fire crews arrived at the scene.



Officials said there were reports of people trapped and they located one person in a front bedroom of the house.

Two others were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to authorities.

The fire burned for more than two hours. As of 5 a.m., fire crews were still working to douse hot spots.

"They're still trying to extinguish it at this point and then as soon as they get in there investigators will determine what the cause was," said Florence Township Fire Chief Brian Boldizar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countynew jersey newsfatal firefiredeadly fireapartment firehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burlington-Bristol Bridge closed due to crash
Cell phone, foot chase lead to carjacker suspect's arrest
Possibly 2 bears spotted in Delco, last seen in Springfield
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Family, classmates remember teen fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Man shot multiple times in Olney
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Berks Co.
Show More
Chester Co. man arrested with gun at Philadelphia Int'l Airport
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a Cold Wind
7-year-old Eagles fan gives team advice on how to stop 'stinking'
Comedian goes viral for toddler bedtime routine video
Driver killed after pulling into path of oncoming car
More TOP STORIES News