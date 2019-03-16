1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A shooting in Camden left one person dead, and three others injured early Saturday morning.Police were in front of a residence on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue just after 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots.Officers approached the house, which was being utilized as a local "residential speakeasy", and located the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside.All four victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.One victim, identified as 27-year-old Resean McCormick of Camden, was pronounced dead.The other three victims, a 35-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 25-year-old female are currently receiving treatment.So far, no arrests have been made.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.-----