1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden

3 shot in after-hours club in Camden, New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 16, 2019.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A shooting in Camden left one person dead, and three others injured early Saturday morning.

Police were in front of a residence on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue just after 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

Officers approached the house, which was being utilized as a local "residential speakeasy", and located the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

All four victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

One victim, identified as 27-year-old Resean McCormick of Camden, was pronounced dead.

The other three victims, a 35-year-old male, a 24-year-old male, and a 25-year-old female are currently receiving treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

