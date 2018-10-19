1 dead after police-involved shooting in Vineland, New Jersey

Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Vineland: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., October 18, 2018

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland, Cumberland County Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Just for Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental on the 2500 block of Delsea Drive.

Officials said, according to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred when detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Lower Township Police Department encountered a man as they were conducting a "law enforcement operation" at the scene.

Sources tell Action News the incident started as a traffic stop

Officials said one of the detectives shot the man.

Tony Lee was at work two businesses down from the fatal encounter.

"I heard somebody say 'Get down, get down' and I saw a policeman get out of the vehicle," said Lee.

Officials said the victim was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he was pronounced dead.

Officers shut down a three-block radius, crippling the evening rush, as the New Jersey Attorney General's Office investigated.

Residents stood in horror behind the flashing lights.

"I'm really just in shock," said Tisha Jones of Galloway Township, New Jersey. "I was just shopping and I saw all this activity out here."

Officials report none of the detectives were injured in the incident.

