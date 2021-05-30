1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion

By
1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion

LOWER MERION (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who got into a shootout with another driver in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.

It all unfolded after a car and an SUV collided at City Avenue and Monument Road just before midnight.

Police say the driver of the car got out and shot the SUV driver in the chest.

Then the SUV driver managed to fire back, but no word if the driver of the car was actually injured by gunfire.

Police say the SUV driver, identified by police as a 29-year-old man from Philadelphia, is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities are searching for the driver of the car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lower Merion Township police.
