1 in 7B Foundation opens first mobile hygiene facility for homeless population in Delaware

The facility features three full bathrooms, including one that is handicap accessible.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 11:32PM
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- To help people who are experiencing homelessness in Delaware, the 1 in 7B Foundation opened a new, mobile hygiene facility.

It's the first of its kind in the state.

The facility features three full bathrooms, including one that is handicap accessible.

There's also a laundry room with two washers and dryers.

"The ultimate goal is to develop a relationship so that we can make a connection for them with social service organizations that can help them make a step towards restoration when they're ready," stated Mark Puican, the founder and CEO of 1 in 7B Foundation.

On Saturday, the trailer was set up at the Calvary Baptist Church in Newark, where donations were accepted and handed out.

