Germantown nonprofit SPOT Period flooded, halting crucial distribution of products to those in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe weather at the beginning of the month has flooded a nonprofit in Germantown, halting the crucial distribution of period products to under-resourced women.

Now, the SPOT Period Hub, considered the country's first menstrual hub and mobile clinic, is unable to serve the city's most under-resourced girls and women.

"Our roof collapsed, completely flooded," said co-founder Lynette Medley in a social media post.

"The products that we need most for our vulnerable communities have been completely destroyed," she told Action News.

According to Medley, thousands of period products were destroyed, what she equates to $500,000 lost.

The donated products were freely distributed.

The site addresses more than just period poverty. It's also a full-service drop-in center with on-site nurses who do wellness checks and testing, and give booster shots.

Medley says the flooding has shuttered the site since July 1st.

"I was in total disbelief, angry," she said, choking up. "Then I was like, 'What's going to happen to my community?' What people I think don't realize is that when we're not open, there's nowhere else for people to go. When we can't give out the products, there's no one else."

Medley says people also use their hub as a cooling center in this heat wave and to get educated on menstrual health.

The nonprofit is now relying on donations as they dry out and contractors make repairs.

They're hoping to reopen next Monday, assuming they can get repairs completed before the next storm this weekend.

If you want to donate to the SPOT Period Hub, visit their wishlist on Amazon.com