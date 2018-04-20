SCHOOL SHOOTING

1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

MORGAN WINSOR
A suspect was taken into custody Friday following a shooting at a high school in central Florida, authorities said.

Gunshots broke out at Forest High School in Ocala, some 38 miles south of Gainesville. One person was injured in the shooting, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and asked parents to await further direction from the school on how to pick up their children.

The shooting took place in the school's main building. The wounded individual is a student at Forest High School who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Marion County Public Schools.

School district officials said it was not immediately clear whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

Around 2,200 students attend Forest High School. The students were evacuated and the high school placed on lockdown, along with 17 other schools in the area, according to Marion County Public Schools.

The shooting happened just minutes before thousands of students across the country were set to rally against school gun violence in an event called the National School Walkout. The event is taking place on the anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, where two students opened fire in 1999, killing 12 classmates and one teacher.

However, one of the student organizers of Friday's walkout said the event is a direct response to the mass shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and educators dead.

"The fact that this keeps on happening ... I knew I needed to do something," Lane Murdock, a sophomore at Ridgefield High School in Connecticut who helped organize the walkout, told ABC News.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.
EMBED More News Videos

School walkouts planned for Friday. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shootingshooting
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
WATCH: Marjory Stoneman students sing 'Seasons of Love' at Tonys
Federal charges filed against exchange student who threatened to 'shoot-up' high school
Local business gives students bulletproof backpack panels
More school shooting
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News