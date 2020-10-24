deadly shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Newark shopping center

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a shopping center in Newark, Delaware.

The incident unfolded around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Shoppes of Village Square along Marrows Road.

Police said one man was found dead at the scene.

A second male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are working to determine who fired the shots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395-8110.
