Tuesday marks exactly one year since 44-year-old Anna Maciejewska of Malvern was reported missing, and state police and the Chester County detectives continue the search for the Poland native.Last April 10th, the woman's husband reported her missing, and despite numerous searches by police and her friends and family, there is still no sign of her.Her case is considered a homicide."There is no indication that she left on her own. There is no indication that she chose to disappear," said Assistant Chester County District Attorney Michael Noone. "So, at this point we are actively working to find out what happened to her, and the Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County District Attorney's Office are actively working because we believe she may have been the victim of a crime."Her husband, Allen Gould, and now 5-year-old son still live in an unincorporated section of Malvern. Her car was recovered less than two miles from her home back in May.Anna's husband has never spoken publicly about the case and Gould has stopped cooperating with investigators.His lawyer told Action News on Tuesday that Gould would not provide a comment.Police have many eyes remained focused on Maciejewska's husband.State police released the following statement: "The husband has not been ruled out as a suspect and is not cooperating."Road signs reading "WHERE IS SHE? 365 Days and Counting" went up all around the section of Chester County on Tuesday, placed there by locals like Ashley May.When Maciejewska's elder and ailing parents came here last summer from Poland seeking answers, May hosted them."They went home with not a single answer - really any more information than they came here with. And that's what I want," May said. "I want them to be able to bury their daughter. I want their child to know his mom didn't leave him and run away and abandon him."If you have any information that can help solve this case, you are asked to contact Chester County detectives or Pennsylvania State Police.-----