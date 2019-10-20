11-month-old shot four times, including once in the head, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, according to police.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 700 block of West Luzurne Street.

Police say an 11-month-old was shot four times: once in the head, chest and twice in the backside while inside a vehicle. The baby is listed in extremely critical condition at this time.

Philadelphia police are providing conflicting information on if the baby is a boy or a girl.







Blocks away, on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, three men were injured in a triple shooting. It's unknown if the shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in either case.



Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
