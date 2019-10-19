Triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in Hunting Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
A 41-year-old man was also shot in the back and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
