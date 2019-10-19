Triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in Hunting Park: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Saturday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.A 41-year-old man was also shot in the back and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.