11-year-old boy shot, killed identified; mourned by loved ones

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Friday as Philadelphia police continue to look for the shooter.Police say 11-year-old Harley Belance, who was shot and killed in the city's Oxford Circle section, was riding a scooter with a friend.On Saturday, dozens gathered at the scene, and balloons were released in his memory.In the crowd was Suzanne Hatcher, who says Harley was her son's best friend."We're numb. We're numb. Too young. He's a baby. Should've never happened," said Hatcher.Police say Harley and a 14-year-old friend were riding a scooter on the 1500 block of McKinley Street Friday just before 7:00 p.m. when shots were fired.Harley was shot in the neck and killed, officials say.His friend was shot in the arm and ankle and is in stable condition.Officials say a man was seen firing shots from the 1400 block of McKinley Street.At the vigil, people called for the rampant gun violence to stop."When it happens, guess who's left to clean up the mess? The women in our community. So for every young man that's here, I want you to sit back and take a good look at your life," said Terence Harrell, who runs the @nogunzone social media account dedicated to highlighting the toll of gun violence in Philadelphia.Harley, was described as a vibrant young man who loved hanging out with his friends.Action News spoke with a family friend who didn't want to be identified."His personality has always been so open and bright. And so to see him like this, to hear this news, it is insane. My heart is crushed," she said.Police say it's unclear if Harley and his friend were the intended targets of this shooting.So far, no arrests have been made.