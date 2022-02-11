feel good

SEPTA trolley driver displays annual "Love Car" ahead of Valentine's Day

Gary Mason is a self-proclaimed "trolley fanatic" and SEPTA's own Cupid of sorts.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

SEPTA trolley driver displays annual "Love Car"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A trolley operator in West Philadelphia is spreading the love, on wheels, this Valentine's Day with his annual "Love Car."

Gary Mason is a self-proclaimed "trolley fanatic" and SEPTA's own Cupid of sorts.

"I put on smooth sounds coming through the speakers and a heart for every window," Mason said. "I hang flowers for the ladies. I like to give these rides a different feel. With everything going on, this is something positive."

Mason has worked for SEPTA for more than 35 years, and his goal is to bring some joy to people during their daily grind.

He hasn't had any proposals on board his Valentine's Trolley since he's been decorating it for the past three decades, but he is ready.

"Before I retire, I'm waiting for somebody to get married on the Love Car," he laughed. "Really, that's what I'm waiting for."

Mason plans to work for four more years, so there's still time.

His son helps him decorate, and it takes about 11 hours.

He also decks out his trolley for Halloween and Christmas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaseptavalentine's dayfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Local chef wins Guy Fieri's competition and the keys to 'Chicken Guy'
Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy
Philly 6th-grader tops ranks in online math program
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
TOP STORIES
Fire company shut down after racist remarks caught on video
Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
James Harden-Ben Simmons deal solves 2 Sixers' problems with one deal
Police: Suspect carjacks FedEx driver, steals packages in Philly
AccuWeather: Spring-Like Temperatures through Saturday
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Show More
Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Propane leak forces street closures in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News