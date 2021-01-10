16-year-old boy shot, listed in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 900 block of West Boston Street.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, lower back, right shoulder, and right ankle.The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital listed in critical condition.No weapon has been recovered, police say. There is no word on any arrest made at this time.