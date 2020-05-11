19 year old shot getting into car in East Mount Airy, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the back while getting into his car in East Mount Airy Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of East Duval Street.

Investigators said they found 5 shell casings at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area for footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northwest philadelphiagun violenceshootingteen shotguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Philly cash assistance program open to applications Monday
Teen shot in East Mount Airy
Masks required for passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
Speeding driver causes fiery crash on I-495: Police
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
Show More
Bucks Co. officials press Wolf's office to move up reopening date
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Second victim in shooting at Delaware cemetery dies
Dying COVID-19 patient sings last words to family
Mother's Day founded by Philadelphian in 1908
More TOP STORIES News