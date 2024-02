19th District Police Station in Philadelphia shut down, evacuated after pipe burst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 19th District Police Station in West Philadelphia had to be evacuated and temporarily shut down on Saturday.

It was all due to a sewage emergency, according to officials.

Authorities say a pipe burst, forcing operations from Haverford Avenue to the 16th District location at approximately 4:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the issue or when the 19th District Police Station will be reopened.