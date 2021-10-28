Temple University grad lands role in 11th Hour Theatre Company's 'SOON'

On Thursday night, 11th Hour Theatre Company celebrates its return to live performances.
Its first production, "SOON," features Imani Moss, who just graduated from Temple University in May with a degree in musical theater.
"It's been a great first, real out-of-college experience for me," Moss says. "I will cherish it forever. It's really great to meet new people and to create magic on stage again."
11th Hour describes "SOON" as a humorous, end-of-the-world musical.
Imani plays Charlie, a woman who isolates herself in her apartment. Sound familiar?
She decides she'll just ride out the apocalypse there, but her friends are begging her to embrace life while it lasts.
"It's basically the journey of her being able to get the courage and the willpower to leave and go live her life, in spite of everything that is going on around her," Moss says. "It's a little relevant to today."
"SOON" opens Thursday at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Old City and runs through November 7.
Audience members are required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination to attend.
Click here for details.