Arts & Culture

Temple University grad lands role in 11th Hour Theatre Company's 'SOON'

11th Hour describes "SOON" as a humorous, end-of-the-world musical.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

11th Hour Theatre Company returns to the stage with 'Soon the Musical'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One by one, theaters are coming back to life across Philadelphia.

On Thursday night, 11th Hour Theatre Company celebrates its return to live performances.

Its first production, "SOON," features Imani Moss, who just graduated from Temple University in May with a degree in musical theater.

"It's been a great first, real out-of-college experience for me," Moss says. "I will cherish it forever. It's really great to meet new people and to create magic on stage again."

11th Hour describes "SOON" as a humorous, end-of-the-world musical.

Imani plays Charlie, a woman who isolates herself in her apartment. Sound familiar?

She decides she'll just ride out the apocalypse there, but her friends are begging her to embrace life while it lasts.

"It's basically the journey of her being able to get the courage and the willpower to leave and go live her life, in spite of everything that is going on around her," Moss says. "It's a little relevant to today."

"SOON" opens Thursday at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Old City and runs through November 7.

Audience members are required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination to attend.

Click here for details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaarts & culturetheatertemple university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
From drawing for fun to commission artist creating custom works
Dia de los Muertos festival returns to Hollywood Forever
Ashlyn So brings activism to the New York Fashion Week runway
Art for an udderly good cause
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News