armed robbery

South Philadelphia Dunkin' robbed by 2 armed men

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dunkin' in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the donut shop on South 18th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Police said two men, armed with handguns, entered through the rear door. They demanded money from the employees.

The two made off with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

A police officer responding to the scene crashed into another vehicle at South 19th and Wolf streets.

The officer and the other driver suffered noon-life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiarobberydunkin'armed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Caught on video: Attempted armed robbery at Checkers drive-thru in Philadelphia
South Philly crime wave has residents, business owners worried
Cherry Hill police search for suspect wanted in armed robbery, attempted kidnapping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Woman dead, man critical after West Oak Lane fire
Teen stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City
Child killed, several injured in Lehigh Valley crash
Police apprehend man with 30 prior arrests for illegally carrying gun
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Man shot in head at Red Roof Inn in Newark: Police
Show More
6 rescued from Overbrook home during 'suspicious' fire
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
More TOP STORIES News